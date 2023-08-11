DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Marisa McGriff with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton is bringing us our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Rock and Roe!

According to Marisa, Rock and Roe are 3-month-old brothers with vibrant puppy personalities! Rock is more of the trouble-maker between the brothers while Roe is more relaxed. But, let both brothers loose and the two are unstoppable! Also, Marisa says the boys are great in foster care and with other dogs and cats!

For more information and how to adopt Rock or Roe, watch the video above or click here!