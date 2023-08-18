DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– For those looking for a new forever furry friend, our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week may be the perfect pair! Everyone, meet Ricky!

SICSA’s Angie Tapogna describes Ricky as the perfect 2-month-old puppy. Ricky thrives off puppy play time but also enjoys a quiet night cuddling with his current foster parents. As WDTN’s Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week, Ricky is ready for his forever home!

For more information on SICSA’s adoption process, click here or watch the video above!