DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For those looking for a new furry family member, our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week is the perfect pup. Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us in the studio to share our Pet of the Week: Melody!

Melody is a friendly, soft, sweetheart who loves to give kisses and is looking for a home!

To adopt Melody, Kaitlin said you can stop in any day of the week or give SICSA call. They will talk you through adoption counseling then you will be able to take her home!

August is the perfect time to adopt, as the Clear the Shelters campaign is underway. This initiative is looking for loving homes for pets in need this month.

To adopt Melody or another pet, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*