DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little sweet pup is Lily: a 3-month-old female pit mix, this furry friend has a face you can’t say no to!

Courtesy of The Humane Society of Greater Dayton

Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said an active family ready to take on her energy would make a great home for Lily!

To adopt Lily, or another animal, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*