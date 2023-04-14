DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft with SICSA shared our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Ladybug!

Ladybug is a year and a half old pup looking for her forever home.

According to Kaitlin, Ladybug is sweet and has never met a stranger. She would do well with any kind of family that would be active to help exert her puppy energy.

If you want to adopt Ladybug or another pet, watch the video above, stop in at SICSA or visit their website here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*