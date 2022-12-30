DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means it’s time for the Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton!

Ashley Schmitt with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us over Zoom to introduce Kimmy!

Kimmy is about 3 years old and she is looking for their forever home this holiday season. Ashley said Kimmy is very cuddly and is sweet! She would do well with any family willing to give her lots of love.

To adopt Kimmy or another furry friend, click here.

