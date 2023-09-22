DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Friday and you know what that means! It’s time for our Town & Country Furniture Pets of the Week: Fiona!

Marisa McGriff with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton brought in the 3-year-old pup. The sweet girl is looking for her forever family! Marisa said she would do well in any family with no other dogs.

According to Marisa, Fiona has a vibrant personality and calls her a velvet house hippo.

For more information on pet adoption, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*