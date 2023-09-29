DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s Friday which means it’s time for a furry friend for your family! Our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week is SICSA’s Ed!

Kaitlin Becraft with SICSA this cute kitten is around 2 months old, has a playful personality and is ready for a loving home. She said he would fit in well with a family ready for his energy and anyone who’s wanting a new family member.

For more on their adoption process and Ed, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*