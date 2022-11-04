DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fridays mean the Living Dayton team gets to meet a new fluffy friend with the Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week!

Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us in the studio to share the Pet of the Week: Lucina!

Lucina came to the Humane Society as a stray with another kitten and she is two months old. She is a little shy, said Jessica, but once you cuddle up with her she warms up to you in no time.

Jessica also shared that November is National Senior Pet Month and the Humane Society is running a special on all pets five years of age and older. For those pets, 75% of their adoption fees will be waived.

To adopt Lucina or another pet, visit hsdayton.org.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture*