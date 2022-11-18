DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fridays mean the Living Dayton team gets to meet a new four-legged friend with the Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week!

Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us in the studio to share the Pet of the Week: Barley! He is quite the cuddler and warms up to you in no time.

Jessica also shared that they are having a special deal for kittens, adopt one get one free! Additionally, November is National Senior Pet Month, and the Humane Society is running a special on all pets five years of age and older.

To adopt Barley or another pet, visit hsdayton.org.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture*