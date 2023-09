DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week this week is SICSA’S Savannah! Kaitlin Becraft with SICSA says Savannah is around 2 years-old, has a huge love for her owner and people in general and is overall a very mild-tempered angel.



For more on their adoption process and Savannah, click here or watch the video above!