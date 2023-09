DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Living Dayton’s Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week is SICSA’S 5-month-old cat named Giorgio Armani!

SICSA’S Kaitlin Becraft says Giorgio loves to cuddle and lay with his owner but get ready for him to turn into a little rascal! Giorgio loves to play and is very adventurous! He is one of 6 siblings in his litter and loves to cause trouble with his brothers and sisters.



To adopt Giorgio or see other available pets at SICSA, click here or watch the video above!