DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dawn Kramer and Chris Stapleton joined us to talk about the upcoming Tippecanoe Christmas in the Village event.

Tippecanoe Christmas in the Village will take place on Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. It’s an event that gives people the chance to see Tipp City’s historic homes decorated in the Christmas spirit!

People will have the opportunity to tour the inside and outside of these homes which are decorated with the theme “It Takes a Village.”

All of the funds from the event will go towards a local non-profit.

There will also be a preview night on Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The tickets for this event are $60 and include a more intimate tour with an after-party featuring food, music and a raffle.

For more information, click here