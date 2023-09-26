DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready to lace up your shoes, put on a helmet, and pump up your tires because the 6th Annual Tour de Gem is riding back into Dayton! The annual Cycling Classic is a bringing fun and fundraising to the Miami Valley and bringing awareness to many local nonprofits.

Eileen Maloney and Petra Vester, participants from the JDRF team shared details on the event. They said riders of all experience and ages are welcome!

The in-person event will take place at Riverscape MetroPark on Sunday, October 1st. For those unable to attend on that date, Tour de Gem is offering both Live Ride and Virtual Ride options!

Live Ride and Virtual Ride participants can take part in the virtual challenges that will be available through Sunday, October 1.

The goal is to raise $200,000.

There are multiple ways to give back to local nonprofit organizations through this event, whether it be by participating or fundraising.

Registration fees:

Adult Live Ride— $50

Youth Live Ride—$15

Child Live Ride—free

Fundraise Only—$25

Adult Virtual Ride— $50

Youth Virtual Ride—$15

Child Virtual Ride—free

For further information on registration fees and details, race times and more, click here or watch the video above!