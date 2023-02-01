DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Grab your leg warmers because the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance is putting on a concert called “Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the 80s.”

Diane Schoeffler-Warren said this 80s concert is much different than a usual performance by the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. It’s much less formal so you can come in your jeans! Diana also encouraged attendees to dress up in 80s attire.

A rock band will perform alongside the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, creating a fun and unique experience while performing 80s favorites!

You can purchase tickets for the Feb. 4 performance here.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!