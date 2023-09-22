DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With a new baby comes a drastic change in your sleep schedule. If you’re a new parent, BestReviews has tips you can adopt to soothe your baby to sleep.

Plus, some must-have items the BestReviews Testing Lab tried and tested with their own little ones that can improve your baby’s sleep!

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the top baby sleep products for new parents.

For more information and great products, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by BestRevi ews.*