Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Tone Up Tuesday

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS