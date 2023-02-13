DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AAA shared some tips for keeping your car tires healthy this winter!

Enrique Sanders with AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share some helpful tips:

– Make sure the tire air pressure is correct

– Test the tread depth using the quarter test

– Keep an eye on your indicator lights

If you have an issue with your tire pressure, AAA can pump your tires for you! Enrique said to stop in any AAA location to get your tires pumped.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!