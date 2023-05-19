DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Trying to eat healthier? Bonnie Taub-Dix, a registered dietitian nutritionist and author, has everything you need to know about healthy snacking.

According to Bonnie, many people are replacing up to four meals a week with snacks. That means it’s important to know what kinds of snacks there are and how healthy they are.

Bonnie said you should choose snacks that help you stay fuller longer and have protein, carbohydrates and fat. She recommended a favorite of hers: Whisps.

Being made of real cheese, Whisps go perfectly with a humus or tzatziki dip!

For more information on healthy snacking, check out Bonnie on Instagram (@bonnietabdix).