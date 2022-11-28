DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the holidays are filled with cooking, gifts and decorations, it’s also important to be burn aware during this season.

There’s an increased risk of fire and burn injuries around this time. Most fires involve trees, lights, candles, stovetop or fireplaces and other heat sources. Shriners Children’s Ohio has some practical safety tips for a festive and safe celebration.

Debbie Harrell, RN, Director of Professional Relations at Shriners Children’s Ohio said Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are two of the top three days when cooking fires occur, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Wear an apron to help protect yourself from burns.

Wear an oven mitt and then push pots and pans to the back burners and turn their handles to the side rather than facing front.

Keep decorations far away from cooking equipment

Use flameless candles

Keep your tree from candles, fireplaces, or space heaters

Lights on trees should be turned off anytime you leave the house or when you go to bed.

If you do have a live tree, make sure you water it daily.

Visit the website of Shriners Children’s Ohio for more information.

*This segment is sponsored by Shriners Children’s Ohio.*