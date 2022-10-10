DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Street safety is important for both drivers and pedestrians. It can get spooky if either party doesn’t pay attention! Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager, shared tips for staying safe on Halloween, also known as one of the biggest pedestrian days.

Hitchens shared tips for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers to stay aware during October – Pedestrian Safety Month – and also throughout the entirety of the year.

“Pedestrian Safety Month is just a great time to remember about pedestrians, for drivers and pedestrians themselves too,” Hitchens said. “Pedestrians oftentimes have the right of way to drivers…so we need to be aware and protect them with our actions”

Click on the video above for more tips.