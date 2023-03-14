DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — March means spring break is arriving! Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some tips on saving some money while traveling.

Eric suggested packing light, shopping local for groceries rather than eating out, and making lunch your big meal!

Additionally, use those credit card rewards! Free hotel points and flight discounts will surely bring the cost down.

Flying on off-peak days, during the middle of the week can minimize the cost of airline tickets.

For more information, watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*