DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Planning a road trip or a flight to your destination for the holiday season? AAA has some tips for end-of-year travel plans.

According to Kara Hitchens with AAA, the expected travel trends are some of the highest in years. 4.7 million Ohioans will travel at the end of 2023.

She said the planning starts far before you hit the road. For those taking to the skies, she said prices of flights will likely only go upwards from here, so if you haven’t bought your tickets yet, the time is now!

For families and individuals traveling by car, Kara said to get your car checked out before you start traveling. She suggested getting an app to check the lowest gas prices around your area to save money.

Additionally, she said to ensure that you have a roadside emergency kit. She mentioned gloves, a hat, and a blanket for warmth. She said to bring jumper cables and kitty litter to assist in getting out of any snowy ditch.

For more safety tips, click here or watch the video above!