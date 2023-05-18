DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With all of the fun during the summer season, it can be easy to spend money! River Valley Credit Union shared some tips on how to cut costs, without cutting the fun.

Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union suggested setting limits in advance. Keep your credit and debit cards at home, whether on vacation or at a festival, only bring what you’re willing to spend.

Track your spending, then you can figure out what you’re spending and what you need to save on. Speaking of savings, watch sales for Labor Day, 4th of July, and back to school for discounted essentials!

For more tips, watch the video above. For further information about River Valley Credit Union, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*