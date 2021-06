SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) -- Springfield city officials gathered Wednesday for a news conference about the tragic events that transpired Sunday, June 13. That night, around 11:30 p.m., 42-year-old Eric Cole was shot and later run over by a responding police cruiser.

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf says his department started receiving calls about a shooting on West Liberty Avenue around 11:15 pm. Around 11:22 pm they received calls that Cole was shot around South Center Boulevard. Cole called police to tell them he'd been shot and to ask for help. Chief Graf says there was confusion about the location of Cole.