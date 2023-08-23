DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Inaugural Cab Grass, A Regional Bluegrass Festival, is coming to Downtown Dayton at The Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, September 2nd! Festival Hosts Brian Johnson and Max Nunery visited Living Dayton on Wednesday to feature the event, entertainment, food trucks and more!

Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and bands from all over the country will be playing including Henhouse Prowlers, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, The Repeating Arms, Comet Bluegrass All-Stars, The Shady Pine, My Brother’s Keeper and The Goldsberrys. The Festival includes food trucks, a beer garden, beard competition, cigar and whiskey patio



Tickets are on sale now for a reduced price before the event, tickets will be full price at the door. For more information, click here or watch the video above!