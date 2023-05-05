CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A Guinness World Record attempt is going to be made this Saturday, May 6, at the Flying Pig Marathon!

Jim Foliano, executive director of Ticket to Hope, will be waiting at the finish line of Saturday’s events to get 15,000 high fives.

They can’t just be any high fives, Jim said, there are some rules. The 15,000 high fives must be completed in 24 hours and video-tapped, each high five must be above the head with only one arm and only one per person.

And it’s all for a good cause.

While Jim is making his world record attempt, Ticket to Hope will be selling t-shirts and collecting donations. All the proceeds will be going towards a fundraiser where 1,000 tickets will be donated to the community to attend the August 7 Cincinnati Reds game.

“Our goal is just to create hope by providing unique experiences to folks going through hardships,” said Jim.

