VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) - With high temperatures and extensive heat, many medical experts are cautioning people to look out for themselves especially when outdoors. Will Taylor is part of the set up crew for the Dayton Air Show, and works for Glawe Awning & Tents.

Taylor says he and his team are staying on top of these temperatures. "Trying to keep a lot of water in your system is definitely sometimes a little challenging, especially when we have to get these things up quickly. Water breaks every now and then, staying hydrated. It's all part of the job," said Taylor.