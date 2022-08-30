DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Downtown Tipp City Partnership announced the return of Tippecanoe Market Days! Combining fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and music in downtown Tipp City.

Tippecanoe Market Days will be held on the first Friday of each month through September, 5pm – 9pm. This event will coincide with the Hotel Gallery’s First Friday Community Concerts, located across Main Street. The Market is located on South Second Street in Downtown Tipp City.

With vendors from Fearless Finds and Oak Buckeye Burger, along with Hartman Heimstytte Family Farm’s fresh produce, as well as Evans Cattle Company, and Mommaz Boyz food trucks will also be in attendance.

Executive Director of Downtown Tipp City Partnership, Kim Bulgin, said the event is meant to connect their community with their growers, local artists and musicians.

“The Hotel Gallery has done a great job at putting on their local community night concerts and so we don’t want to mess with that, we just want to add to it,” Bulgin said.