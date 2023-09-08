DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Back to school treats and barbeque sides are a must have for September. Melanie Cedargren, Founder and Owner of The Spicy Olive, shared her recipe for Apple Balsamic Slaw and Rice Krispie Treats!

In addition to the fresh ingredients, she uses their September flavors of the month: Gravenstein Apple balsamic vinegar and Butter olive oil! These flavors will be 10% off all month long.

Apple Balsamic Slaw Ingredients:

4 cups cabbage thinly sliced

2 cups purple cabbage thinly sliced

1 carrot cut into matchsticks

2 green apples cut into matchsticks

2 Tablespoons green onions sliced

1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Gravenstein Apple balsamic

1 Tablespoon mustard Dijon or The Spicy Olive’s Roasted Garlic Champagne mustard

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1/2 teaspoon Pepper

1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Lemon olive oil

Click the video above for the full details!