DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mother’s Day is coming up quickly, and there’s nothing like a homemade meal to show some love to Mom. Melanie Cedargren, Founder and Owner of The Spicy Olive, shared her recipe for a Strawberry Spinach Salad!

Mix spinach, strawberries, red onion, cucumber, and almonds in a bowl. Whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar and poppy seeds. Pour over salad and toss. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 5 oz. package baby spinach leaves

1 cup Strawberries sliced thick

1/3 cup red onion sliced thin

1/2 of a Cucumber peeled, seeded and sliced

1/4 cup toasted almond slices

1 tsp poppy seeds

1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Lemon or Basil olive oil both varieties are delicious on this salad

1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Strawberry balsamic vinegar

