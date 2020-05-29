1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 34,566 cases, 2,131 deaths Fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged in George Floyd’s death
1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. DeWine addresses George Floyd’s death, Columbus protests Outbreak Update: Weekday coronavirus stream live now

The Spicy Olive

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The latest flavors and Spicy Olive news!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS