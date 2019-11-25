Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Home For The Holidays
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Conan the dog gets hero’s welcome at White House after raid
Better, Stronger, Faster: Bulldog gets bionic leg
Marine deserter now on FBI’s Most Wanted list
Miami County Sheriff’s adding extra patrols during holiday weekend
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
NFL and Kaepernick still at odds on failed workout
Top Stories
Browns rout Dolphins 41-24
Bengals off to worst start in club history
Flyers soar past Butler in season finale
No. 2 Ohio State tested but tops Penn State
Community
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
I Love Dayton
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Churches awarded for tornado recovery efforts
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Dayton Art Institute hosts Maker and Muse: Women and Early 20th-Century Art Jewelry
Top Stories
Wright State University Doc Night
Top Stories
The Spicy Olive
Hometown Holiday Walk
This Old Couch
Dare 2 Defy presents The Lion, the With and The Wardrobe
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Person of interest in custody after missing Mansfield couple found dead
The Spicy Olive
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Nov 25, 2019 / 02:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 25, 2019 / 02:26 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Huber Heights dentist posts sign to taunt Michigan fans ahead of rival game
Video
Police confirm missing body is that of missing Mansfield woman
Video
Better, Stronger, Faster: Bulldog gets bionic leg
Video
Marine deserter now on FBI's Most Wanted list
Video
Vet's belongings tossed - "They don't understand that was his life"
Video
Helping Hands for Dayton
Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
New war propaganda poster exhibit opens at Air Force Museum
Military children receive surprise visit, gifts from favorite monster truck driver
Dayton joins with AMR’s ‘Earn While You Learn’ to hire more EMTs
Dayton soldier returns home for emotional family reunion
More Phil Wiedenheft
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Black Friday Guide: Are you ready?
Certified arborists in Miami Valley
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN