DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–The search has begun for the perfect Christmas tree for Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Grande Illumination event in November! The Holiday Tree will decorate Courthouse Square with thousands of lights to kick off the Christmas season.

Trees should meet the following guidelines:

The ideal tree should stand at approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered.

The tree must be located in the front or side yard of the nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables. There are no costs to the owner!

Those who would like to nominate a tree can do so by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, or by emailing turner@downtowndayton.org. A search crew will select this year’s winning tree at the end of October!

For more information, click here or watch the video above!