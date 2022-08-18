DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – It’s never too early to celebrate the holidays, and Downtown Dayton Partnership is already making preparations for the Dayton Holiday Festival!

And to make the occasion even more grand, it will be the 50th anniversary and to mark the celebration, DDP is looking for a tree to be the Dayton Holiday Tree, and it could be from YOUR backyard!

Jessica Sands, DDP Public Relations & Marketing Manager, said the selected tree will be adorned with over 50,000 lights and gold accents for the golden anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival. The tree will be removed and transported at no cost to the owners.

“This year’s Dayton Holiday Festival will be a celebration of the season, but also a celebration of Dayton’s history and how the event has grown,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “We’re looking for a monumental tree to highlight what this festival means to our community.”

However, there are some requirements. According to Sands, trees should meet the following guidelines:

Approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other evergreens will be considered.

The tree must be located in the front or side yard of nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables

The event will take place on Friday, November 25 and the tree will be selected by the end of October.

For those wanting to nominate a tree can contact Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, or by email turner@downtowndayton.org.