DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- On Monday, representatives for American biotech company Novavax said a Phase 3 trial shows their two dose COVID-19 vaccine is 90.4% effective. The company also said that 100% of people who received Novavax's vaccine avoided hospitalization from the virus.

The study conducted consisted of nearly 30,000 people, with doctors saying the creation of Novavax is different than both Pfizer and Moderna. The company injects people with protein instead of MRNA, which instead teaches cells to make protein.