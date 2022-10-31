DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Our friend Brian Petro, the Smart Guy in a Tie, joins us in studio with a delicious drink for this Halloween night. Don’t miss out!

The Raven

1.5 oz. spiced rum

1 oz. falernum

.5 oz. lime juice

3-4 ds. Angostura bitters

Ginger beer

Black food coloring

Glass: CollinsIce: CubedGarnish: None

Pour all the ingredients but the ginger beer into a shaking tin over ice. Shake well for ten seconds, then strain into the collins glass over ice. Top with the ginger beer, stir in additional food coloring if needed, and serve.