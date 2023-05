DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for the perfect card for Mother’s Day? Kim Atkins with Gtown Kimmers Kreations showed us how to make a card your mom will love.

Kim shared how to make a fun “spring-loaded” card for your mom with minimal supplies and cost! What you need to make it is as follows.

Supplies:

Colored paper

Stickers

Markers

Scissors

Tape or glue

Watch how to assemble the card in the video player above!

Click here to find more crafts by Gtown Kimmers Kreations on Facebook.