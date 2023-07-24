DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Any time of day is the perfect time for a dessert! No one knows that better than Rolling Indulgence!

The Rolling Indulgence Food Truck was named one of the Top Food Trucks on the Food Network. This food truck has burgers, shakes, and fries!

Chef Drew Ballard shared what he calls the perfect shake. Check out this delicious and indulgent Oreo Bomb Milkshake.

They start with a vanilla bean ice cream with heavy cream and powdered sugar, house made fudge, and a scoop of chocolate pudding, and crushed Oreos of course!

The drink is topped with whipped cream, a full Oreo, a Snickers bar, a Kit Kat, a chocolate dipped cone, fudge drizzled on top, and a cherry to finish it off.

