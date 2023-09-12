DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Malpass Brothers are coming to Carlisle High School this weekend to help raise funds for the Carlisle Athletic Booster! On behalf of Carlisle Athletics, Missy Osborne visited Living Dayton on Tuesday ahead of the weekend performance previewing what’s to come for ticket holders.

For over 15 years, Dick England served as the President of the Carlisle Athletic Boosters and as a Carlisle School Board Member. Since his passing in 2020, Carlisle Athletics invited the Malpass Brothers to celebrate Mr. England because they were his favorite band! All proceeds will go towards the Carlisle Athletic Boosters and help renovate different sporting programs, including updating their outdoor track.

Details:

Sunday, September 17

Carlisle High School Auditorium

4 p.m. — Bluegrass Berachah Valley

4:45 p.m. –The Malpass Brothers

Tickets: $35 each

For more ticket information, watch the video above or click here!