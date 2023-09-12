DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you want to shop for a cause, the Little Exchange Fine Gift shop is the perfect place for you.

The nonprofit boutique is located in Oakwood and is staffed by 2 paid employees and around 90 volunteers!

Melissa Willenbrink, the Store Manager for The Little Exchange, said the shop has donated over $1.8 million to Dayton Children’s Hospital over the years. Their donation last year was the largest to date, with $125,000 given to the hospital!

Volunteer, Jennifer Sherwood said that her time spent at the shop is both enjoyable and rewarding.

“For eight years, I’ve continued to come here every two weeks to volunteer, because honestly, it’s more fun than it is work,” Sherwood said.

Willenbrink said the shop and the volunteers emphasize the beauty of giving back.

“Some of these women have a personal tie to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where they had a child or a grandchild or niece or nephew that was in the hospital,” Willenbrink said. “So, they vowed to give back to the hospital.”

Sherwood said that the philanthropy behind the boutique makes the shopping spree that much sweeter.

“It’s worth it for the shopping” Sherwood said. “It’s worth it for the experience of feeling like you’re giving back.”