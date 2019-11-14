DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’re invited to shop small before going to the mall this holiday season at the ultimate one-stop and indulgence experience! The Indulge Event is happening Saturday, November 16th at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
