DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new show is coming to NewsNation, “The Hill,” an hour-long weekday political ensemble program is debuting Monday, April 24th at 5 p.m.

Each day the program will feature a high-profile guest who will sit alongside four rotating panelists to tackle the subjects that matter most to Americans.

We talked with one of the panelists, NewsNation’s political editor Chris Stirewalt. Also joining the panel will be senior political contributor George Will, former Barak Obama aide Johanna Maska, and associate editor of TheHill.com, Niall Stanage.

The new show will be moderated by NewsNation veteran anchor and correspondent, Leland Vittert.

The Hill will expand on the brand of co-owned political website TheHill.com, showcasing the inside story of the major players and events shaping the political landscape at a local, state, and national level.