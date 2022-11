DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of our friends, ‘Zeus’ McClurkin, from the Harlem Globetrotters stopped by the studio. He shared some information on their upcoming performance at the Nutter Center.

You can score some tickets from WDTN! We are giving out FREE family 4-packs to two lucky winners. Subit your name to the Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Giveaway for a chance to win!