DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Fairgrounds will soon be filled with thousands of families from across the Miami Valley. The fair is gearing up and getting ready for their Demo Derby, games and more this weekend.

Kala Benton, Representative with the Greene County Fair, joined Living Dayton on Wednesday with her own trophy she won when she showed hogs at the fair!

With a huge emphasis on agriculture across the Miami Valley, the Greene County Fair gives families of all ages an opportunity to really dig in and get dirty with their 4H group.

In addition to farm and fun rides, the Fair has a special project in progress for the county. General Admission for any person over 9-years-old is $8 except on Wednesday!

Benton said if you bring a nonperishable food item on Wednesday, August 2, admission will drop to $4 per person.

The Greene County Fair is aiming to fill every food pantry in the county with nonperishable items!

For further information, click here for their website or on the video above!