DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Toy enthusiasts rejoice! Get ready for everything from Barbie dolls to action figures.

The Great Ohio Toy Show is just a few days away and it’s an event the whole family can enjoy. With over 700 tables, the show features comic books, modern toys and collectible vintage toys.

Rob Eldridge, owner of Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles, and Mike Patterson, owner of Mike’s Vintage Toys, shared some items that can be expected at the event.

The show attracts folks from across the country, and across the pond! Rob said that there are people from England in town, just to attend the Great Ohio Toy Show.

The event is taking place on Saturday, October 7th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo.

*This segment is Sponsored by Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles*