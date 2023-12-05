DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Great American Sports Memorabilia and Trading Card Show is coming to Greene County Fairgrounds this weekend with vintage deals and steals! Show Organizer Ken Ludington and one of the Show Dealer’s Jason Hyman visited Living Dayton on Tuesday with a sneak peak of some of the items that collectors can get their hands on.



Details:

Saturday, December 9

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Greene Co. Fairgrounds, 120 Fairgrounds Rd., Xenia

Free admission and parking

Food on-site



