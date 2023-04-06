DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “The Great American Joke Off” is a new comedy series from the creators of the legendary comedy improv series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Show host, Dulcé Sloan talked with Living Dayton about the new show. Viewers may recognize her as a correspondent on Comedy Centrals “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah.

Sloan said each episode pitches six of the world’s funniest stand-up comedians into a celebration of wisecracks and one liners where the rounds go quickly, but the laughter never lets up.

Watch “The Great American Joke Off” on Dayton’s CW on Fridays at 9:30 p.m.