DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in Tyler and PJ from “The Forking Pierogi” food truck! They share 2 of their top seller pierogis. One is The OG and the other is Livin’ In A Hipster’s Paradise.

The OG: Traditional pierogi with onions, kielbasa, sour cream and mustard

Livin’ In A Hipster’s Paradise: Maple bacon brussels, hot honey and parmesan cheese