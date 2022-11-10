DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Pizza Benny from Centerville Pizza makes his ‘Forget Me Not’ Pizza in the Living Dayton kitchen. It’s both for a good cause and has a great taste, especially during Alzheimer’s Awareness month. This is a tasty pie you’ve got to try!

On top of the delicious taste, monthly sales support Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month as well as National Caregivers Support Month.

The pizza is covered with cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, pit-roasted ham and tomato. Then, it’s garnished with hot honey.